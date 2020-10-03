Dale E. Westendorf
MARBLE ROCK - Dale E. Westendorf, 69, of Marble Rock, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
