Dale D. Lindell
Dale D. Lindell, 76 of Center Pointe and formerly of Hudson, IA passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Cedar Rapids at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.

Arrangements are Pending with Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

