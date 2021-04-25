 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dale A. Herfendal
0 comments

Dale A. Herfendal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dale A. Herfendal

Dale A. Herfendal

LAKE MILLS-Dale A. Herfendal, age 70 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills, IA. A visitation will take place from 1 – 3 PM the day of the service.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed to the funeral home website. To view, Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click his obituary page. From there, click on the "tribute wall" tab to find the link to the video.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News