Dale A. Herfendal
LAKE MILLS-Dale A. Herfendal, age 70 of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills, IA. A visitation will take place from 1 – 3 PM the day of the service.
If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed to the funeral home website. To view, Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click his obituary page. From there, click on the "tribute wall" tab to find the link to the video.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221
