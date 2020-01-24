Cynthia Leigh (French) Krowiorz
Cynthia Leigh (French) Krowiorz, 73, of Mason City, IA died Friday, January 10, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Per her wishes she was cremated. No services are planned at this time.

