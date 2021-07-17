 Skip to main content
Cynthia Lee Roberts
Cynthia Lee Roberts

Cynthia Lee Roberts

MASON CITY-Cynthia Lee Roberts, 65, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Cynthia Roberts.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

