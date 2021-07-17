MASON CITY-Cynthia Lee Roberts, 65, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Cynthia Roberts.