Cynthia Clark-McClement
FOREST CITY-Cynthia Clark-McClement, 49 of Forest City died Saturday, September 25, 2021 after sudden health complications at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cynthia Clark-McClement memorial fund in care of the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
