MASON CITY -- Curtis L. Johnson, 73 of Mason City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, his body has been cremated and a day of remembrance will be held at a future date. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
