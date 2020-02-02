Curtis L. Johnson
MASON CITY -- Curtis L. Johnson, 73 of Mason City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, his body has been cremated and a day of remembrance will be held at a future date. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

