Curtis E. Krieger

MASON CITY - Curtis E. Krieger, 67, of Mason City, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10am Saturday (August 3, 2019) at the Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City, IA.

Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory, and Funeral Home, 11495 265th Street, Mason City, Iowa 50401. ColonialChapels.com. (641)424-2151.

Celebrate
Curtis E. Krieger
