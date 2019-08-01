Curtis E. Krieger
MASON CITY - Curtis E. Krieger, 67, of Mason City, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10am Saturday (August 3, 2019) at the Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City, IA.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory, and Funeral Home, 11495 265th Street, Mason City, Iowa 50401. ColonialChapels.com. (641)424-2151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.