Craig James "CJ" Bass

Craig James "CJ" Bass

NORTHWOOD-Craig James "CJ" Bass, 30, started fishing the lakes of Heaven on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. During his peaceful passing at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA he was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa with Rev. Randy Baldwin of Silver Lake Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be directed in care of CJ's family.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

