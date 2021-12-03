Craig James "CJ" Bass
NORTHWOOD-Craig James "CJ" Bass, 30, started fishing the lakes of Heaven on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. During his peaceful passing at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA he was surrounded by his loving family and friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa with Rev. Randy Baldwin of Silver Lake Lutheran Church officiating.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be directed in care of CJ's family.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.