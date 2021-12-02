 Skip to main content
Craig J. "CJ" Bass

NORTHWOOD-Craig J. "CJ" Bass, 30, of Northwood died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

