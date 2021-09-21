Craig Humburg
CLEAR LAKE-Craig Humburg, 66, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home in Clear lake surrounded by his family
Family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Dock, 500 Main Avenue, Clear Lake, with a Celebration of life at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Miller officiating.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 50428. ColonialChapels.com
