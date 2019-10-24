{{featured_button_text}}
Craig A. Pearce

MASON CITY - Craig A. Pearce, 69, of Mason City, IA died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Rochester West Nursing Home in Rochester, MN.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

