VENTURA -- Cory L. Johnson, 36, of Los Angeles and formerly of Ventura, died March 6 in Los Angeles. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake, with Pastor Drew Rietjens officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, and for an hour prior to services at the church. (641) 357-2193; ColonialChapels.com

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
