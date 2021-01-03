 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cory James Sparks
0 comments

Cory James Sparks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cory James Sparks

Clear Lake – Cory James Sparks, 46, of Clear Lake, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Cory's wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News