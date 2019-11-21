{{featured_button_text}}

Cory G. Ott

NORA SPRINGS - Cory G. Ott, 34, of Nora Springs, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower memorials may be directed to a college fund established for Cory's children. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

