Corlyss Fitz

Corlyss Fitz, 90, of Rockford, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service for Corlyss Fitz will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Corlyss Fitz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Zion Lutheran Church

805 E Main Ave

Rockford, IA 50468 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Corlyss's Visitation begins. Zion Lutheran Church

805 E Main Ave

Rockford, IA 50468 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Corlyss's Service begins.