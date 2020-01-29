Corlyss Fitz
Corlyss Fitz, 90, of Rockford, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A funeral service for Corlyss Fitz will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Zion Lutheran Church
805 E Main Ave
Rockford, IA 50468
Jan 30
Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
10:30AM
Zion Lutheran Church
805 E Main Ave
Rockford, IA 50468
