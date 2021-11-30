 Skip to main content
Corey V. Putney

Corey V. Putney

CLARION-Corey V. Putney, 36 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

A visitation for Corey Putney will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion, 1801 Central Avenue East.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

