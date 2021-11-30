Corey V. Putney
CLARION-Corey V. Putney, 36 of Clarion, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
A visitation for Corey Putney will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion, 1801 Central Avenue East.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.