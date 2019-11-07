{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Constance “Connie” Sue Rewerts, 71, of Mason City, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. Services will be at a later date; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, 641-423-0924.

