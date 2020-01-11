Connie Sue Stadtlander
THORNTON – Connie Sue Stadtlander, 68, of Thornton, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple St., Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the church in Thornton.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Connie's family suggests memorial contributions to Mission Thornton or to Thornton EMS.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

