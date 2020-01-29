Connie F. Bockoven
MASON CITY - Connie F. Bockoven, 72, of Mason City, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the family of Connie Bockoven. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Bockoven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

