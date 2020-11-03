Connie D. Burgardt
Britt - Connie D. Burgardt, 91 of Britt, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Funeral services for Connie Burgardt will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue North West in Britt, with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial with military graveside honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Connie Burgardt will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Those planning to attend Connie's visitation or funeral service will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
