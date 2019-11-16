Colleen (Coke) Bowers
Mason City - Colleen (Coke) Bowers, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice on Thursday (November 14, 2019).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am on Monday (November 18, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating.
Coke's family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Hospice North Iowa (www.mercyone.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
