

KANAWHA, IOWA - Colleen Beukema, 91, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Public graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha with Pastor Mark Heath officiating.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211.

