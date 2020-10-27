 Skip to main content
Colleen A. Johnson
Colleen A. Johnson

Colleen A. Johnson

CLARION - Colleen A. (McDermott) Johnson, 86, of Clarion passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Private memorial services will be held.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

