MASON CITY --- Clinton DeWayne McKim of Lander, Wyo., formerly of Mason City, died Monday, Sept. 23,at home. Services will 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bethel Lutheran Church with graveside services after the luncheon.

