Clinton Clifton Dean
Clinton Clifton Dean

MASON CITY - Clinton Clifton Dean, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

