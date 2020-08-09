Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MASON CITY - Clinton Clifton Dean, 91, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating.