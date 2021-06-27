Clifford L. Smith
BRITT-Clifford L. Smith, 91 of Britt passed away Saturday, June, 26, 2021 at Kanawha Community Home.
Funeral services for Cliff Smith will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 480 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.
Visitation for Cliff Smith will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
