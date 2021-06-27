Clifford L. Smith

Funeral services for Cliff Smith will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 480 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.

Visitation for Cliff Smith will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday.