Cletus W. Nedved

Fertile, Iowa - Cletus W. Nedved, 78 of Fertile, Iowa died March 18, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon his wishes he was cremated and in accordance with the recommendations of the CDC memorial services will be held at a later date.

At this time, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cletus Nedved as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.