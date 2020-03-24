Cletus W. Nedved
Cletus W. Nedved

Cletus W. Nedved

Cletus W. Nedved

Fertile, Iowa - Cletus W. Nedved, 78 of Fertile, Iowa died March 18, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Upon his wishes he was cremated and in accordance with the recommendations of the CDC memorial services will be held at a later date.

At this time, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

