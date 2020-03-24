Cletus W. Nedved
Fertile, Iowa - Cletus W. Nedved, 78 of Fertile, Iowa died March 18, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon his wishes he was cremated and in accordance with the recommendations of the CDC memorial services will be held at a later date.
At this time, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cletus Nedved as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.