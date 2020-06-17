Cletus W. Nedved
0 comments

Cletus W. Nedved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cletus W. Nedved

Cletus W. Nedved

Cletus W. Nedved, 78, of Fertile, Iowa died March 18, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Upon his wishes he was cremated and a gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. A Knights of Columbus Rosary service will be recited for those that would like to attend at 3:45 P.M.

A graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News