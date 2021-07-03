Clement “Clem” Hemann
OSAGE-Clement (Clem) Hemann drew his last breath June 30, 2021. He passed way and leaves this world to enter Heaven. He fought a brave battle with cancer and leaves behind one son Craig Hemann.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with military honors by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
May he rest in peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
www.schroederfuneralhomes.com. Champion Funeral Home. 641-732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.