Clayton ‘Thunder' D. Trager

BELMOND - Clayton ‘Thunder' D. Trager, 64, of Dubuque and formerly Alexander, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Graveside services for Clayton ‘Thunder' Trager will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:15 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

