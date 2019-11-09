Claudia L. Paulson
BLOOMINGTON, MN - Claudia L. Paulson, 98, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Presbyterian Homes. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be held in the Rock Creek Cemetery, Osage. Memorials may be directed to the family of Claudia Paulson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
