Claudia L. Paulson

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Claudia L. Paulson, 98, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Presbyterian Homes. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be held in the Rock Creek Cemetery, Osage. Memorials may be directed to the family of Claudia Paulson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 11
Visitation
Monday, November 11, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Nov 11
Service
Monday, November 11, 2019
1:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
