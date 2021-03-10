 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claude L. Funk
0 comments

Claude L. Funk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Claude L. Funk

MASON CITY-Claude L. Funk, 78, of Mason City died Monday, March 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marcia at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Masks are required and social distancing practices will be followed.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charities will be chosen in the future.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News