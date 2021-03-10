Claude L. Funk
MASON CITY-Claude L. Funk, 78, of Mason City died Monday, March 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Marcia at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Masks are required and social distancing practices will be followed.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charities will be chosen in the future.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.