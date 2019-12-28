Clarise Nicholson
Osage - Clarise Mae Nicholson, age 95, of Osage, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Orchard with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Inurnment will be at Liberty Cemetery at Little Cedar, Iowa. Following services, there will be a time for a light lunch and to greet the family at the church.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641) 732-3706. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

