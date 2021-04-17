Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder
FOREST CITY - Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder, 83 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is in charge of arrangements.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.