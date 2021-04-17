 Skip to main content
Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder
Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder

Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder

Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder

FOREST CITY - Clarine Mae “Clare” Snyder, 83 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

