Clarice M. Hagen
Clarice Mae Hagen, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 under hospice care.

A private graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Concordia Cemetery in rural Joice, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be mailed to Al Hagen 1102 S. Mill Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

