Clarice M. Hagen
Clarice Mae Hagen, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 under hospice care.
A private graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Concordia Cemetery in rural Joice, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be mailed to Al Hagen 1102 S. Mill Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.