Clarence L. Harringa
BRITT – Clarence L. Harringa, 89, of rural Britt passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 4, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church, 215 290th St., Woden with Rev. Mark Van Weelden officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:20 A.M. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 P.M., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
