GREENE - Funeral Services for Clarence James Jensen, 83 of Greene, will be broadcast live on YouTube 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, from Retz Funeral Home in Greene. Instructions for viewing found on funeral home web page; burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. There will be no visitation. He died April 30, at home. Memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, IA 50636. Arrangements with Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, IA 50636. 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.