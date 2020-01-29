Clarence Ginder
Clarence Ginder

Clarence Ginder

OSAGE - Clarence Ginder, age 97, of Osage, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.

Services will be held at a later date

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

