MASON CITY --- Clara E. Peterson, 102, of Mason City, died Monday, Oct. 21, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave.; visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

