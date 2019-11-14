{{featured_button_text}}

Claire L. Ellingson

MASON CITY: Claire L. Ellingson, 88, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Interment will be held at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Nov 15
Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
