Claire L. Ellingson
MASON CITY: Claire L. Ellingson, 88, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Interment will be held at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
