Cindy Stanley

Cindy Stanley

Cindy Stanley, 64, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home in Plymouth.

A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Pastor Sue Simmons of Old Stone United Methodist Church in Rock Falls officiating. Cindy's family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 until 4:30 on Monday at the funeral home.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

