MASON CITY-Christopher M. Vega, 50, of Mason City passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

