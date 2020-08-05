Christopher "Chris" J. Bell
Christopher “Chris” J. Bell, 32, of Dows passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Dows.
Funeral service for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street, Dows, Iowa with Pastor Bruce Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Dows.
The visitation for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM at the Dows Community Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.