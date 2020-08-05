You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher "Chris" J. Bell
0 comments

Christopher "Chris" J. Bell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher "Chris" J. Bell

Christopher “Chris” J. Bell, 32, of Dows passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Dows.

Funeral service for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street, Dows, Iowa with Pastor Bruce Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Dows.

The visitation for Chris will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM at the Dows Community Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News