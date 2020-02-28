Christine A. (McKeever) McGinness
LAKE MILLS, IOWA - Christine A. (McKeever) McGinness, 71, of Lake Mills and formerly of Dows, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home in Lake Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in rural Dows.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
