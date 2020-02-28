Christine A. (McKeever) McGinness

LAKE MILLS, IOWA - Christine A. (McKeever) McGinness, 71, of Lake Mills and formerly of Dows, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home in Lake Mills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in rural Dows.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine McGinness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.