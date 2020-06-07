BELMOND -- Christina V. Smith, 49, of Belmond, died Thursday, June 4, at home following complications from various health issues. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond. A service of remembrance will be on Saturday, June 13. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com; 641-444-4474.