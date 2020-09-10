 Skip to main content
Christina Freund
Christina Freund, 100, died September 7, 2020 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on September 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, IA with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. A private family burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meyer.

In lieu of flowers please direct your memorials to Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

