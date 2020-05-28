Cheryl L. Chase
Mason City – Cheryl L. Chase, 76, of Mason City, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

