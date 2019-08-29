Cheryl Hanna
GARNER – Cheryl Hanna, 71, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Mike Shaffer officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Cheryl Hanna Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home (641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.